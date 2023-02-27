Miley Cyrus Announces Features And Tracklist For “Endless Summer Vacation”

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is breadcrumbing her way to the release of her upcoming album “Endless Summer Vacation.” Today (2/27), she announced the tracklist including the featured artists Brandi Carlile and Sia! Can we get a “hell yeah?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Here’s what we have to look forward to on March 10:

Flowers Jaded Rose Colored Lenses Thousand Miley (with Brandi Carlile) You Handstand River Violet Chemistry Muddy Feet (with Sia) Wildcard Island Wonder Woman Flowers (Demo)

Peep that lastie — what do we think the demo for Flowers sounds like? A voice-note? Different lyrics maybe?