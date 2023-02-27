Miley Cyrus Announces Features And Tracklist For “Endless Summer Vacation”
February 27, 2023 1:34PM EST
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus is breadcrumbing her way to the release of her upcoming album “Endless Summer Vacation.” Today (2/27), she announced the tracklist including the featured artists Brandi Carlile and Sia! Can we get a “hell yeah?”
Here’s what we have to look forward to on March 10:
- Flowers
- Jaded
- Rose Colored Lenses
- Thousand Miley (with Brandi Carlile)
- You
- Handstand
- River
- Violet Chemistry
- Muddy Feet (with Sia)
- Wildcard
- Island
- Wonder Woman
- Flowers (Demo)
Peep that lastie — what do we think the demo for Flowers sounds like? A voice-note? Different lyrics maybe?
