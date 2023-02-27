99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Miley Cyrus Announces Features And Tracklist For “Endless Summer Vacation”

February 27, 2023 1:34PM EST
Share
Miley Cyrus Announces Features And Tracklist For “Endless Summer Vacation”
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 26: Miley Cyrus performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 26, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is breadcrumbing her way to the release of her upcoming album “Endless Summer Vacation.” Today (2/27), she announced the tracklist including the featured artists Brandi Carlile and Sia! Can we get a “hell yeah?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Here’s what we have to look forward to on March 10:

  1. Flowers
  2. Jaded
  3. Rose Colored Lenses
  4. Thousand Miley (with Brandi Carlile)
  5. You
  6. Handstand
  7. River
  8. Violet Chemistry
  9. Muddy Feet (with Sia)
  10. Wildcard
  11. Island
  12. Wonder Woman
  13. Flowers (Demo)

Peep that lastie — what do we think the demo for Flowers sounds like? A voice-note? Different lyrics maybe?

More about:
Brandi Carlile
celebrity news
endless summer vacation
flowers
Miley Cyrus
new album
New Music
Sia

POPULAR POSTS

1

Domino's Grandma Gets To Retire After Taking A Spill On A Porch
2

This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland
3

WATCH: These Grandmas Adorably Lose Their Minds Over Pregnancy News
4

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Welcome Baby #4!
5

Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE