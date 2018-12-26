Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Got Married… FINALLY!!

Congratulations appear to be in order for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who spent Christmas Eve-Eve getting secretly married while the rest of us cos-played as Santa, ate too many chocolates, and regretted all our life choices… Maybe that was just me!

While there have been ongoing rumors about Miley and Liam’s marital status, photos from what pretty clearly seem like a secret ceremony just emerged on Instagram, and, like, guys….just look:

Not only is Miley wearing a white dress in the above photo, she and Liam are cutting what looks like to be a wedding cake.

Plus, Liam’s brothers were in attendance, and um…check out those balloons:

Miley did post on instagram and gave us pics of her and Liam in their wedding attire and I am assuming their first dance….

OMG! They are so beautiful! Congratulations Miley and Liam!