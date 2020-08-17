      Weather Alert

Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Breakup And Shawmila Taking A Break

Aug 17, 2020 @ 7:04am

Love is dead.

First, Miley Cyrus posted a video clarifying details of her recently-announced split with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

 

Now our fears have been confirmed… Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello “are taking some time apart.” They spent “months together” quarantining at Camila’s home amid the coronavirus pandemic before Shawn made the decision to go back to California. “The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him,” says the insider. “But they decided they needed to take a break from each other.” They still talk and love each other, and still follow each other on social media. But they are both working on albums and needed time to “grow individually”.

So there’s hope!!

 

NOOOOOOOOO

TAGS
Camila Cabello Cody Simpson Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus Shawn Mendes
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE