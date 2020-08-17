Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Breakup And Shawmila Taking A Break
Love is dead.
First, Miley Cyrus posted a video clarifying details of her recently-announced split with boyfriend Cody Simpson.
Now our fears have been confirmed… Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello “are taking some time apart.” They spent “months together” quarantining at Camila’s home amid the coronavirus pandemic before Shawn made the decision to go back to California. “The [original plan] was that Camila would go back to Los Angeles with him,” says the insider. “But they decided they needed to take a break from each other.” They still talk and love each other, and still follow each other on social media. But they are both working on albums and needed time to “grow individually”.
So there’s hope!!
NOOOOOOOOO