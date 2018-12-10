Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled on Hailey Bieber Growing Up in EPIC Carpool Karaoke

Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber AND Kendall Jenner were in a Carpool Karaoke episode together. They sang Party in the U.S.A. and we learn a little secret about how Miley Cyrus was “evil” to Hailey Bieber.

What more can you ask for!!! How hard must you troll to be “evil” Miley??

“I would be evil to her,” Cyrus says. “She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia (Hailey’s older sister), and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil.”

Hailey did NOT deny it. She embraced it and said, “My older sister and her used to gang up on me.”

Miley jokingly said back, “I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger. Now you can always take, like, the trolls and sh**. ‘Cause I was such a troll.”

“Miley was the biggest troll to me,” Hailey said back “She prepared me for this industry!” Luckily Hailey was totally cool with it and clearly did not mind!

The episode continued with Kendall and Hailey hysterically laughing over a lie detector test! Let’s just say some of the questions were about Hailey’s husband Justin!

To watch the full episode of Carpool Karaoke, you can watch it on Apple TV! In the tweet is the link!

