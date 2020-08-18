Miley Cyrus Added to the Performers at the MTV VMAs Alongside Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and More
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
In the year of canceled live performances, the MTV VMA’s are shaping up to be a real highlight of the year now featuring live performances for the first time ever from Lady Gaga with “Chromatica” and now Miley Cyrus performing “Midnight Sun”!
Miley is hyped for the performance on August 30th as well alongside other performers like The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, Roddy Rich, Maluma, and so many more!