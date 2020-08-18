      Weather Alert

Miley Cyrus Added to the Performers at the MTV VMAs Alongside Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and More

Aug 18, 2020 @ 6:59am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the year of canceled live performances, the MTV VMA’s are shaping up to be a real highlight of the year now featuring live performances for the first time ever from Lady Gaga with “Chromatica” and now Miley Cyrus performing “Midnight Sun”!

Miley is hyped for the performance on August 30th as well alongside other performers like The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, Roddy Rich, Maluma, and so many more!

 

TAGS
august 30 BTS chromatica Lady Gaga Maluma midnight sun Miley Cyrus MTV MTV VMAS roddy rich The Weeknd
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE