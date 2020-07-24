Mike Tyson Headed Back To The Ring

      Breaking News
Jul 24, 2020 @ 9:30am

Former undisputed heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson, is returning to the ring at the age of 54.

He’s fighting Roy Jones Jr., who is 51.

They plan an eight-round exhibition on September 12 in Carson, California, to be shown on Triller and pay-per-view.

The boxers will not wear headgear, but they’ll wear larger gloves than usual.

The executive director of the California State Athletic Commission (Andy Foster) said, “This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off. They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Jones said the fight wasn’t his idea: “I’ve been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don’t seem to want to let me retire.” As far as fighting Tyson, Jones said, “We always wanted to see it, but I would’ve preferred it back then.”

Tyson hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride on June 11, 2005.

 

