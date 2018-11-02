Mike ‘The Situation,’ You Can’t Celebrate Your Honeymoon from Jail

Weddings are awesome and so much fun, but the real fun happens during the months to follow, especially during your honeymoon ayyye. Well Mike ‘The Situation’ better hurry up and get to the honeymoon now because he has to report to prison for eight months for tax fraud!

Also, right after that he has to serve two years of supervised release. How romantic to have someone watching you, upon finally coming home to your new wife! This is all because his brother and him together dodged the taxes on a nearly $9 million income!! Luckily, he has until January 15th to turn himself into prison, a judge declared this week. Therefore, he can squeeze in his fun before departure.

Let’s talk about the positive stuff though. Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from “Jersey Shore” got married to Lauren Pesce on Thursday November 1st! It is now party time!! Back in June, we saw the proposal air on camera on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”.

The official Jersey Shore Twitter threw in the word “hitchuation” in their tweet yesterday about the wedding so I think I can die happy now.

