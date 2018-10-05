Mike “The Situation” Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison In Tax Evasion Case

It’s a sticky situation.
“Jersey Shore” star Michael Sorrentino, known as The Situation, was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison in federal court in Newark, NJ.
His brother Marc was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay a fine of $75,000.
Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax fraud in January, when a judge also allowed him to travel to Miami to shoot “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” a spin-off of the original Jersey Shore.
But of course all of the Jersey Shore family showed up in court today to show their support.