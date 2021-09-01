Mike Richards Fired as ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Executive Producer

Not really a shocker, but Mike Richards has been fired from his roles as executive producer for both ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’
This comes less than two weeks after he stepped down as the new permanent Jeopardy! host in the wake of controversy. The staff was informed of Richards’ departure on Tuesday in a memo. “I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately,” an executive wrote to the staffs of both shows. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”
Richards, 46, announced to staff on August 20th that he was stepping down as the new Jeopardy! host in the wake of controversies involving past lawsuits from his time as executive producer of The Price is Right and sexist comments made on a podcast.