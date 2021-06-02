Mike Posner Scaled Mt. Everest

Mike Posner did something pretty extraordinary…he got to the summit of Mt. Everest! He was doing that to raise money for the raise funds for the Detroit Justice Center.
US Singer Mike Posner sings 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' on the summit of Mt #Everest to raise funds for Detroit Justice Centre. https://t.co/SUCYavbpd9 #Everest2021
— Everest Today (@EverestToday) June 1, 2021
This isn’t that crazy for him, considering this is the guy that walked 3,000 miles across America in 2019.
