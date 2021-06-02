      Weather Alert

Mike Posner Scaled Mt. Everest

Jun 2, 2021 @ 6:00am

Mike Posner did something pretty extraordinary…he got to the summit of Mt. Everest! He was doing that to raise money for the raise funds for the Detroit Justice Center.

This isn’t that crazy for him, considering this is the guy that walked 3,000 miles across America in 2019.

For more on his climb, CLICK HERE

TAGS
Detroit Justice Center Fundraiser Mike Posner Mt. Everest Summit
