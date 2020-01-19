Mike Linnig’s is Reopening this Thursday, January 23rd!
Two pieces of battered fish on a plate with chips
It may finally be cold outside, but one of Louisville’s most beloved staples is reopening this Thursday for its’ 96th year!
Like every year, Mike Linnig’s is not open on Mondays and will close for the season the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. during January-May and September-November.