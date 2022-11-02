Migos Rapper Dead In Fatal Shooting

Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, died Tuesday morning after he was shot in Houston. Kirsnik Khari Ball, his legal name, was 28. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot at a bowling alley around 2:30 am. He was with Quavo — who was unharmed — at the time of his death. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told reporters a private party at the venue ended at about 1 a.m., though it carried on for another hour until it was cleared out. “That’s when the shooting occurred… We are still in the process and early stages of this investigation, trying to gather all the information we can, and we are looking to the public’s help.”

Takeoff began rapping with Quavo and Offset (his uncle and cousin, respectively) in 2008 under the name Polo Club. They eventually changed their moniker to Migos, releasing a debut mixtape, titled Juug Season, in 2011.