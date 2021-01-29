      Weather Alert

‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Debuts March 26th

Jan 29, 2021 @ 6:47am

Quack, quack, quack, quack. The Mighty Ducks are back…on Disney Plus! Emilio Estevez is reprising his iconic role as Gordon Bombay in the new continuation of Mighty Ducks coming to Disney plus, ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’!

Lauren Graham stars alongside Emilio Estevez as a mom who just wants her son to be able to have fun and play hockey, and Gordon Bombay has the ice skating rink to train them.

Yes, yes we are excited as we get to relive some favorite childhood memories now.

TAGS
Disney Disney Plus emilio estevez gordon bombay hockey lauren graham march 26th mighty ducks: game changers the mighty ducks
POPULAR POSTS
Sabrina Carpenter "Skin"
This Local 14-Year-Old Just Opened Her Own Store On Bardstown Road
Get Paid To Taste Test Candy
Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Up Free Wings To The Country If The Super Bowl Goes To Overtime
Spicy Nuggets Are Back At McDonald's
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE