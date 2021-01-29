‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Debuts March 26th
Quack, quack, quack, quack. The Mighty Ducks are back…on Disney Plus! Emilio Estevez is reprising his iconic role as Gordon Bombay in the new continuation of Mighty Ducks coming to Disney plus, ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’!
Lauren Graham stars alongside Emilio Estevez as a mom who just wants her son to be able to have fun and play hockey, and Gordon Bombay has the ice skating rink to train them.
Yes, yes we are excited as we get to relive some favorite childhood memories now.