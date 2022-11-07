Midterm Elections Decide Louisville’s Next Mayor

The Midterm election is Tuesday November 8th. If you want to hear both candidate’s visions for the future of Louisville, Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf debated two weeks ago and laid it all out.

Greenberg helped start and run 21C Museum Hotels and Dieruf hopes to become the first Republican to hold the office since 1969. He has successfully served as Mayor of Jeffersontown since 201o.

There will also be two Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. Amendment 1 proposes giving lawmakers more power to call themselves back to session to deal with modern-day problems (like pandemic emergencies). Amendment 2 deals with the hot button topic of abortion. To learn more about both, click HERE.

To find out more about all the offices and candidates running, click HERE.

Polls will be open 6am to 6pm. To find out your polling location in Kentucky, click HERE.

In Indiana, click HERE.