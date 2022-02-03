Middle Schoolers Save Their Neighbor’s Dogs From House Fire

Two middle schoolers sprung into action when they heard the smoke detectors going off.
Anthony Lombardi, 12, and Mario Comella, 13, were riding their bikes past their friend’s home in Coventry, Rhode Island, when they noticed fire alarms going off and barking coming from inside the property. Footage captured on a doorbell camera shows the two boys approaching the house and opening the front door after being given the security code by their friend’s father.
Two dogs ran out of the house soon after the door was opened but Mario had to go into the property and release the third pet which was locked inside a crate. The homeowners say they think one of the dogs turned on one of the stove burners that had a wooden cutting board on it.