99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Microphones Capture Taylor And Travis Drop The “L Word” To Each Other

January 31, 2024 11:52AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

You’ve seen the hug and kiss sesh on the field between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC title and spot in the Super Bowl. But now we have the audio that mics picked of what they said to each other!

Swifties are DYING over their exchange where he says, “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys. I love you….so much fun!” To which she says, “I’ve never been more proud of anyone ever…I love you.”

More about:
AFC Championship
field
I love you
microphones
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

Doja Cat's Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order
2

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
3

Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali's 82nd Birthday
4

Missing Non-Verbal 4-Year-Old Found After 50 Hours
5

Justin Timberlake New Album New Single?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE