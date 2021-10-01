Mick Jagger Went Unnoticed Having a Drink At A Bar In Charlotte

The Rolling Stones, arguably the greatest rock and roll band in the history of rock and roll, are back on tour right now playing huge football stadiums across the U.S. Last Wednesday, the band got in town early for their Thursday night show at Bank of America Stadium, so frontman Mick Jagger went to a local dive bar to a get a drink. And NOBODY knew it was him!
Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021
And here’s a fun fact…the people to the right of him in the picture had FLOOR SEATS. LOLOLOL
Co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Brian Wilson tells me Mick Jagger went unnoticed last night. Turns out the people to the right of him in this photo have floor tickets to the show tonight and they didn’t even realize it was him! pic.twitter.com/mFxXOmiAsH
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 30, 2021
