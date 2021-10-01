      Weather Alert

Mick Jagger Went Unnoticed Having a Drink At A Bar In Charlotte

Oct 1, 2021 @ 6:24am

The Rolling Stones, arguably the greatest rock and roll band in the history of rock and roll, are back on tour right now playing huge football stadiums across the U.S. Last Wednesday, the band got in town early for their Thursday night show at Bank of America Stadium, so frontman Mick Jagger went to a local dive bar to a get a drink. And NOBODY knew it was him!

And here’s a fun fact…the people to the right of him in the picture had FLOOR SEATS. LOLOLOL

TAGS
Bar charlotte Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones tour unnoticed
POPULAR POSTS
Dog The Bounty Hunter Shows Up At Brian Laundrie's House
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Have An Open Marriage
Win The Pumpkin King's Cash!
The Jonas Brothers Offering Up Dinner And VIP To Their Last Show In Fundraising Contest
Win Shawn Mendes Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On