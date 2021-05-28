Michelle Williams Shares Clips Of Convo With Beyonce And Kelly Rowland…Reveals Beyonce “Cooking Some Music”
This is fun…Michelle Williams shared a clip of a conversation she recently had checking in with her Destiny’s Child sisters-in-song, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. She managed to spill a little “tea” in the process.
In their conversations, they talked about mental health and the impact of the pandemic on their lives as well as the importance of staying in touch. Rowland was cooking soup while the trio spoke and amid their conversation, Beyoncé revealed that she’s “cooking some music.”
Michelle is releasing a book called “Checking In”…
