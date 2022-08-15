Michelle Branch Arrested For Slapping Her Husband

Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault Thursday night after she allegedly slapped her estranged husband, Patrick Carney, because she says he cheated on her. In a since-deleted tweet posted early Thursday morning, Branch wrote, “Just found out my husband cheated on me … while I was home with our 6-month-old daughter.” About a half-hour later at 2 a.m., police were called to their Nashville home for a potential domestic disturbance.

While there, Branch told police she slapped the Black Keys member in the face “one to two times.” She was taken into custody and released on $1,000 bail the same day. By Thursday evening, Branch announced she was leaving Carney.

The couple have been married for three years and share two children. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” Branch said in a statement.

MORE HERE