      Weather Alert

Michael Keaton Will Return as Batman in ‘The Flash’

Apr 20, 2021 @ 6:39am

Some say he’s the greatest Batman and he is BACK! Michael Keaton is coming back to the DC Universe.!

It’s been confirmed that Keaton will reprise his role as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming The Flash film being released by Warner Bros.

In Flashpoint, The Flash will go back in time to stop his mother from being murdered, but his trip back in time heads in a different direction where Batman is the protector.

Filming has started on Flashpoint in London, the film is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.

TAGS
Batman caped crusader dc Michael Keaton The Flash
POPULAR POSTS
Busch Beer Will Pay Your Dog $20,000 To Taste Test Their Dog Brew
Missed Connections: Water Aerobics And Delivery Doctor
You Laugh You Lose: Jamaican Proctologist
Domino's Is Testing Self-Driving Robots
Fyre Festival Attendees Win $2 Million Settlement In Class Action Lawsuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE