Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sells for $22 Million
LOS OLIVOS, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is shown November 18, 2003 outside of Santa Barbara, California. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed Jackson's sprawling home in the Santa Ynez Valley. One media report said the warrant was tied to allegations brought by a 12-year-old boy. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is officially off the market (sorry if you were looking). The home of the late king of pop sold to billionaire Ron Burkle to the tune of $22 million.
Neverland Ranch was once valued and for sale for $100 million. That price decreased significantly since it first went on sale in 2015. While the home is controversial, it does boast more than you would expect from an average home, like a basketball court and movie theater.
