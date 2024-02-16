Michael Jackson’s Nephew Looks Exactly Like His Uncle For New Biopic
February 16, 2024 1:25PM EST
Source: YouTube
A new biopic called “Michael” is coming to theaters April 18th, 2025 and filmmakers didn’t have to look far for their star. Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson, looks just like his uncle playing him in the movie. The cast is rounded out with Nia Long and Colman Domingo playing Michael’s parents, Katherine Jackson and Joe Jackson, while Miles Teller portraying Michael’s longtime attorney, John Branca.
Michael’s son, Prince, praised his cousin’s work!
Jermaine Jackson’s son Jaafar transforms into Michael Jackson in first look at upcoming biopic — with Prince Jackson saying “watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I’ll ever come to watching my dad in concert”https://t.co/n7j0nP1bNl
— TooFab (@TooFab) February 13, 2024
