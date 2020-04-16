Michael Buble`s Wife Strikes Back At Abuse Claims After Testy Instagram Live
Fans started to get concerned after Michael Buble` was super upset at his wife, Luisana Lopilato, for being two minutes late, and then went on a rant about her chronic lateness.
https://twitter.com/solciadler/status/1248745227743105027?s=20
She took to Instagram to address the footage of her husband, 44, jabbing an elbow into her side during a recent livestream. In one clip posted to Twitter by an “outraged” fan, Lopilato appeared uncomfortable as Michael yanked her closer to him and threw his arm around her shoulders after the aggressive move. After Bublé fans expressed their disappointment in his behavior, Lopilato reassured them everything was fine in their 9-year marriage.
She told fans not to believe any negative stories they might see about her relationship. “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair! This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers,” she added. “[These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these types of people.”
