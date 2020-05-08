      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Michael Buble Announces Rescheduled Louisville Tour Date

May 8, 2020 @ 10:45am

Well this is one way to celebrate St Patrick’s day in 2021…with Michael Buble! The tickets for the postponed 2020 concert will be honored.

TAGS
KFC Yum Center Louisville Michael Buble reschedule
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE