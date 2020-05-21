Michael Bay Is Making A Pandemic Movie During The Pandemic
Michael Bay has added his producing power to a new movie, called Songbird, that will somehow be filmed during the coronavirus pandemic. Deadline reports that the film, which is set to start filming in the next five weeks, will actually be about a coronavirus-like pandemic as well.
Songbird is described as a found footage thriller film, and is “set two years in the future, and the pandemic has not gone away, as the virus has continued to mutate amid ongoing waves of lockdown periods.” There are no supernatural elements, but there is the paranoia and conspiracy that adds to the genre.
