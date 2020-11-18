      Weather Alert

Michael B. Jordan Is People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

Nov 18, 2020 @ 6:13am

Jimmy Kimmel Live delivered the news that Michael B. Jordan is this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, and he says it’s always been a running joke he would never win this.  “But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

 

He added that the women in his family “are definitely proud of this” title. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

TAGS
Jimmy Kimmel Michael B. Jordan People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive
POPULAR POSTS
Someone On Etsy Is Literally Selling Dumpster Fire Toys For 2020
A Cheetos Cookbook Is Here With Recipes From Celebrity Chefs
Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Dinner
What's The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food?
You Can Design Your Own Oreos For A Delicious Gift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE