MGM Resorts Will Replace Bartenders With Robots, For Real

How am I supposed to get free drinks now??

Here’s another job that the robot revolution could one day eliminate: bartender. Imagine having your drink poured from a machine in the future. Except the future is now.

According to a report from VitalVegas.com, “well bar” mixologists will be replaced at MGM Resorts with automated cocktail dispensing machines starting this August.

The site says the company has been quietly testing the setup at their East coast properties with the plan to expand to Las Vegas, a move that could save millions on labor costs.

Union leaders have been keeping the issue of automation front and center in their recent contract negotiations, almost leading a strike last June.