      Weather Alert

MGK Talks About His Darkest Moment

Jun 28, 2022 @ 8:09am

Machine Gun Kelly got raw about hitting rock bottom in a new Hulu documentary, Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink.

He details a dark night in July 2020 shortly after his father died. “I wouldn’t leave my [hotel] room,” he says. “I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.” He was sleeping with a shotgun next to his bed and “just f**king snapped” that day. “I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her,” he says. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

He says that was the moment he realized he needed to stop his substance abuse and get clean for Megan and his daughter, Casie.

TAGS
Documentary Hulu Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink Megan Fox shotgun suicide attempt
POPULAR POSTS
Twitter Makes Fun Of Justin Timberlake's Dance Moves?
Missed Connections: Less-Than-Hot Jackal and Butt Crack Art
Big Bounce America In Town This Weekend
The Oldest Woman To Parachute Jump Is 103!!!
You Laugh You Lose: Identical WHAT???
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On