Meta Planning VR Concert With Notorious B.I.G. Avatar

To mark what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, Meta is planning a concert on their VR and Facebook platforms starring a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar. The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience is set to premiere on December 16th and his estate is helping to produce the show.

In partnership with Biggie’s estate,“The Notorious BIG Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” premieres Dec. 16 on Meta Horizon Worlds. Fans will follow a day in Biggie’s shoes through a narrative voiced by writer & music journalist @Toure@boardroom https://t.co/tvrFZ9SAiQ — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 16, 2022

Biggie will perform his hits and take fans on a VR tour of a recreation of his hometown in the 90s. Writer and music journalist Touré will provide his voice for a “narrative journey” through a day in Biggie’s life. Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, Lil’ Cease, and DJ Clark Kent will also perform alongside the avatar.