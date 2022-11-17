99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meta Planning VR Concert With Notorious B.I.G. Avatar

November 17, 2022 6:37AM EST
To mark what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, Meta is planning a concert on their VR and Facebook platforms starring a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar.   The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience is set to premiere on December 16th and his estate is helping to produce the show.

Biggie will perform his hits and take fans on a VR tour of a recreation of his hometown in the 90s.  Writer and music journalist Touré will provide his voice for a “narrative journey” through a day in Biggie’s life.  Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, Lil’ Cease, and DJ Clark Kent will also perform alongside the avatar.

