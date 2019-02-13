Meredith Grey Channels Ariana Grande In Between Takes Of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Ellen Pompeo made good use of her down time in between takes shooting Grey’s Anatomy…make a little impromptu music video to Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

She’s dancing around her costar Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays DeLuca, Meredith’s boy toy.

Ariana saw it and freaked out tweeting , “guys if i’m honest ………. i’m gonna black out rn this can’t be real.”

She dropped her behind-the-scenes footage from the video…

BTW…she put pics on Instagram of her wearing the Zac Posen gown she would’ve worn to the Grammys.