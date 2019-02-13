Meredith Grey Channels Ariana Grande In Between Takes Of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Ellen Pompeo made good use of her down time in between takes shooting Grey’s Anatomy…make a little impromptu music video to Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

She’s dancing around her costar Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays DeLuca, Meredith’s boy toy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Btwp2HEgV2e/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_loading_state_camera

Ariana saw it and freaked out tweeting , “guys if i’m honest ………. i’m gonna black out rn this can’t be real.”

She dropped her behind-the-scenes footage from the video…

BTW…she put pics on Instagram of her wearing the Zac Posen gown she would’ve worn to the Grammys.

