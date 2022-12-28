99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Merchant’s Ice Tower May Get A Makeover In Downtown Louisville

December 28, 2022 12:48PM EST
Merchant’s Ice Tower May Get A Makeover In Downtown Louisville
The Gardens may not be the only building in Louisville to get new life in the coming years. Merchant’s Ice Tower at the corner of Logan and Lampton has a shot! According to Louisville Business First,

Local firm Beargrass Development is planning to convert the 13-story Merchant’s Ice Tower structure, located at 801 Logan St., into an office building with a retail component.

Why do you care? Because it’ll be less of an eyesore and they’re talking about a rooftop restaurant or bar and that’s cute for your Instagram story. Nothing has been finalized, but start dreaming up your plans shop and drink in Smoketown.

 

