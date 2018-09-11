Memorial Set For Trinity Student Davey Albright

By now you have heard the devastating story of 15-year-old Trinity student Davey Albright. He passed away after being swept into a drainage pipe during flash flooding.

The bright spot in all of this was the decision his mother made to donate his organs…and that will end up affecting more than 100 lives. One of the recipients was a Trinity staff member who had been waiting for five months for a kidney. Melanie Hughes met Davey’s mom, Jennifer, and Davey’s brother. When Davey was taken off life support, Hughes went into surgery.

Trinity had a tribute to Davey before the game this past weekend…CLICK HERE FOR THAT VIDEO

And a public memorial mass is planned tonight at 7pm at St. Margaret Mary on Shelbyville Road across from Oxmoor Center, with visitation from 5-7pm. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.

