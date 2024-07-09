“Melrose Place” Cast Launches Rewatch Podcast Ahead Of Reboot

Source: YouTube

To remind you of the magic of Melrose Place before the reboot launches, several cast members are taking you down memory lane with bonuses in a new podcast.

Marking the 32nd anniversary of the show, original stars Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, and Courtney Thorne-Smith launched a podcast called Still The Place where they will rewatch the show with you. The bonus is they’ll break down episodes and spill behind-the-scenes stories, along with interviews with original cast and crew.

A reboot of the series at CBS has Leighton and Zuniga returning along with Heather Locklear. The story will pick up years after the original series’ storyline, ignoring the events of the 2009 CW revival.

MORE HERE