This is who I would want to sit next to at every award show!

Melissa McCarthy may not have won a Golden Globe award Sunday night, but she won some new friends by feeding them.

McCarthy snuck 40 ham and cheese sandwiches into the ceremony and passed them out as the broadcast moved slowly along.

Golden globes y’all! A post shared by Ben Falcone (@benjyfalcone) on Jan 6, 2019 at 3:34pm PST

McCarthy didn’t make the snacks at home. The sandwiches came from Joan’s On Third. It’s a specialty food marketplace in Los Angeles.

Next year, McCarthy promised to bring hot dogs. I will be in attendance.