Mel B Rushed To The Hospital For Injuries After Bad Accident

Mel B was rushed to a hospital over the weekend after fracturing two ribs and “severing her hand.”

She needed hours of surgery after a nasty accident. While Mel’s injuries are obviously severe, pictures show her hand wasn’t actually cut off. But they were bad enough to force her to cancel the New York City date of her book tour, promising fans she would be back as soon as she could.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrMzzlTn2PI/

Her Spice Girls bandmates Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner visited her in the hospital.

