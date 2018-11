It’s no secret that Mel B’s divorce from her husband has been nasty but this is next level in trying to move on.

She talked about a tattoo she had that he made her get. She got it removed …but not the way most people get tattoos removed with a laser. She had it CUT OFF…and keeps the skin in a jar. Yikes.

She’s been promoting her memoir “Brutally Honest” in which she details struggles with drug abuse, her marriages and alleged abuse from ex-Stephen Belafonte.

