Mel B Explains Why She’s In Treatment

Spice Girl Mel B went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to clarify reports as to why she’s in rehab therapy.

Lea Michele was guest hosting and Mel wanted to clear up false rumors that have been swirling as to why she’s seeking treatment. Stories were circulating presumably spread by her ex, that Mel B was a raging alcoholic and sex fiend. She cleared up the rumors and said she is partaking in deep therapy sessions to deal with the trauma her ex caused.

She’s promoting her book where she talks a lot about the issues called, “Brutally Honest”.