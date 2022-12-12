99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meghan Trainor Wants This Star To Follow Her Back On TikTok

December 12, 2022 10:56AM EST
(Photo: Getty Images)

LANGUAGE WARNING! Meghan Trainor gushed over Lewis Capaldi’s sense of humor and TikTok content in a podcast with Chicks in the Office. But there’s one problem… He doesn’t follow her back on the platform.

Watch out for a number of expletives in the following video about her feelings on the matter:

@chicksintheoffice♬ original sound – chicksintheoffice

“I think he’s the most brilliant artist… He’s a comedic genius.”

He hasn’t responded since being tagged, but there’s still time. In the meantime, enjoy his latest jab at his own lyrics.

@lewiscapaldiI bring her coffee in the morning, she gaslights me x

♬ Pointless – Lewis Capaldi

