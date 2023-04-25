Meghan Trainor Reveals Baby #2 Is A…

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

April 25, 2023 2:30PM EDT
Put aside your anger and frustration with Meghan Trainor after she said “f*** teachers” on her podcast. She just revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that her next little one is a boy!

This is one of those deja vu moments because she and husband Daryl Sabara revealed the sex of this first baby (Riley) on Kelly’s show before. Perhaps this will become the their own little tradition. After all, Meghan has her heart set on four children. She’s nearly halfway there!

