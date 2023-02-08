99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meghan Trainor Regrets Giving This Song Away To Fifth Harmony

February 8, 2023 11:19AM EST
Meghan Trainor has written countless songs for other artists, but according to People, there’s only one she wishes she would have kept for herself: “Sledgehammer.”

Instead she gave it to Fifth Harmony to record for their debut album back in 2015.

Meghan told Pop Crush that her husband, Daryl Sabara AKA Juni from Spy Kids, was really impressed with the fact that she wrote that song. It was their mutual love for Fifth Harmony that made Meghan believe that the two of them were soulmates.

Now the demo of Meghan singing the “Sledgehammer” demo makes its way around the internet still.

