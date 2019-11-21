      Weather Alert

Meghan Trainor Got Her Wisdom Teeth Out…And Was Hilarious

Nov 21, 2019 @ 9:20am

Meghan Trainor shared several videos of herself after getting her wisdom teeth out and they are hilarious!

In the caption she wrote, “I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go. Wasn’t emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content.”

One video was filmed as a message for her manager and another video was form her car ride home of her trying to sing along to her song “Working On It.”

In another, Trainor appears to be sleeping before zooming in on a fellow passenger in the back seat and then seeming to say “I regret.”

On her TikTok, she posted a video of herself dancing to “Purple Hat” by Sofi Tukker, but told fans that she didn’t remember doing that!

