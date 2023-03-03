Meghan Trainor Calls Out Mansplainers In Upcoming Song

(Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor is on Instagram teasing her new song “Mother” in the most fabulous glitter suit. And in keeping with the theme of “mother,” her little boy Riley is running around the video while she cradle her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

In the video, you hear that she’s sampling “Mr. Sandman” with the classic “bum bum bum” hook from The Chordettes. That means they’re gonna be a hint of nostalgia to keep you interested in a song you’ve never heard — genius.

Do you already love the line “Stop all that mansplaining, no one’s listening?” We’ll get to hear the whole thing when it drops March 10!