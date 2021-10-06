Meghan Trainor And Her Husband Have His And Her Toilets…Right Next To Each Other

And yes…they use them at the same time.
She talked about it on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast Friday saying, “We just got a new house, and we did construction,” “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’” “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” she said, adding, “We pee at the same time a lot.”
She said her contractor initially thought she was joking, but ended up doing exactly what she asked. That is taking couple bonding to a WHOLE NEW LEVEL.
