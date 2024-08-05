99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Meghan Markle Struggled With Past Suicidal Thoughts

August 5, 2024 8:02AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry have launched The Parents Network, a program to support parents with kids impacted by social media-related traumas. It’s now available in the U.S., U.K., & Canada after a 2-year pilot program.

Markle had been open in the past about struggling with thoughts of suicide. “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it,” Meghan said. “I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

 

