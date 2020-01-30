      Weather Alert

Meghan Markle Is Looking For An Agent To Get Back Into Entertainment

Jan 30, 2020 @ 7:07am

Meghan Markle is looking for a manger or agent to get back into the entertainment industry after her royal exit.

Sources say the Duchess of Sussex is actively looking for representation.  Her and husband, Prince Harry announced earlier this month that they intended to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.”

In the meantime, her dad is dropping bombshells in a new documentary airing in Britain.

 

