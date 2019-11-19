      Weather Alert

Meghan Markle Is 2019’s Most Powerful Dresser

Nov 19, 2019 @ 1:58pm

Meghan Markle tops Lyst’s most influential dressers of 2019. She beat out Kylie Jenner and Cardi B for the top spot. The annual fashion report collects data about the most popular fashion trends searched online and this year there was a 219 percent increase in searches of outfits worn by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan formerly ranked third in 2018’s list, this year she knocked Kylie Jenner from the top spot. This year Jenner came in eighth while her sister, Kim Kardashian fell out of the top 10.  Lyst complies the fashion list based on sales, page views, global media coverage, and social media to determine who is fashion’s most powerful dresser.

 

