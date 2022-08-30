Megan Thee Stallion To Guest Star On “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”

Megan Thee Stallion has her sights set on getting in the acting game, and just confirmed that she will pop up on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. While speaking to The Cut in a new interview, she didn’t share any details about her role in She-Hulk, but instead spoke about how people like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube have paved the way for her. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

You can catch her making her movie debut in the musical comedy Fu-king Identical Twins, which has been described as a “subversive spin” on The Parent Trap. It stars Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally. Megan is also said to be interested in the possible next chapter of Bring It On that Gabrielle Union might have hinted at: