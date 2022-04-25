Megan Thee Stallion Talks Publicly About Getting Shot In The Foot

Megan Thee Stallion sat for her first TV interview about Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot in July 2020. Her chat with Gayle King airs today on CBS Mornings, and Megan gets emotional as she details the bullet fragments hitting her feet, requiring emergency surgery. “There was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan says in a preview. “So, I get out of the car and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance b****,” and he started shooting. And I’m just like ‘Oh my god,’ like he shot me a couple of times,” she says through tears.
King asks Megan to clarify Lanez’s alleged position during the incident. “He was standing up over the window, shooting. And I didn’t even want to move,” she replied. “I didn’t want to move too quick cause I’m like, ‘If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s like super important. I don’t know if he was going to shoot me and kill me,’” she adds through more tears.
Lanez was arrested in connection with the incident and later was arrested again for allegedly violating court orders from contacting her; he posted bail in both cases. He is due in court again in September. Megan addressed the incident in a new song called “Plan B” she unveiled at Coachella.
MORE HERE