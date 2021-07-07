      Weather Alert

Megan Thee Stallion Rumored to Appear in Marvel’s She-Hulk

Jul 7, 2021 @ 6:06am

Big news coming from the MCU! Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to appear in Marvel’s “She-Hulk.” Michael Roman of Everything Always reported that Megan’s appearance “won’t be just a cameo, she could have a recurring role.”

“I vetted this with two separate sources involved with the production,” Roman stated. “I’m almost 99.9 percent sure when I come out and report this kind of exclusive.”

The Disney+ release will also star Jameela Jamil, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. No release date for “She-Hulk” has been revealed.

