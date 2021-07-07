Megan Thee Stallion Rumored to Appear in Marvel’s She-Hulk

Big news coming from the MCU! Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to appear in Marvel’s “She-Hulk.” Michael Roman of Everything Always reported that Megan’s appearance “won’t be just a cameo, she could have a recurring role.”
“I vetted this with two separate sources involved with the production,” Roman stated. “I’m almost 99.9 percent sure when I come out and report this kind of exclusive.”
Megan Thee Stallion will reportedly join the Marvel family to play in the She-Hulk series 👀
Megan is rumored to be playing herself & appear as a recurring character in the upcoming Disney+ series 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8cEn0M8ghp
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 4, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion will reportedly join the Marvel family to play in the She-Hulk series 👀
Megan is rumored to be playing herself & appear as a recurring character in the upcoming Disney+ series 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8cEn0M8ghp
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 4, 2021
The Disney+ release will also star Jameela Jamil, Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. No release date for “She-Hulk” has been revealed.