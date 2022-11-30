Megan Thee Stallion On The Cover Of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” Issue

Megan Thee Stallion graces this year’s cover for Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 issue, and is the first Black woman to do so. She brought in $13 million in 2022 through royalties, ticket sales, merch & endorsements. She said: “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be. Megan the artist. I feel I’ve always liked to dabble and dab in a lot of different things, and I feel like I got that from my mom and my dad. My dad was a street guy, he was an entrepreneur, he had his own clothing line. My mother, I watched her go to work nine-to-five every day, and come home and write songs. And take me to the studio, and be a mom, and be just a good woman in general.”

